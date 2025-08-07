Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $131.49 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.