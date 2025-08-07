Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Harley-Davidson stock on July 30th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,010,000. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,058 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

