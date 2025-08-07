Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,934,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $472.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.93.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

