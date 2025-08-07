Head to Head Survey: Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) versus Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Gemini Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences -555.23% -62.10% -47.49% Gemini Therapeutics N/A -38.78% -35.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Gemini Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 1.16 -$47.92 million ($1.32) -0.10 Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.87 million ($1.00) -60.83

Spruce Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Therapeutics. Gemini Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Biosciences and Gemini Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 6 0 0 2.00 Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spruce Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $131.25, indicating a potential upside of 97,122.22%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Gemini Therapeutics.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Gemini Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients. The company also develops GEM307 for treatment of systemic diseases. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

