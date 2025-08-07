Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.02, but opened at $66.26. Henry Schein shares last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 316,951 shares traded.

The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

