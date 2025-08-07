Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $962,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,124,000 after purchasing an additional 651,311 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,974,000 after buying an additional 63,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,099,000 after purchasing an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

