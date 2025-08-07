IFC Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IFC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of IFC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock worth $835,035,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

