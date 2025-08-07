iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stake Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 2,027.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.64 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.