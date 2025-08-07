Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000.

NJUL opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

