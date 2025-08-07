Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 663 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam bought 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £324.87 ($433.97).
Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Jayne Cottam sold 94,230 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67), for a total value of £47,115 ($62,937.48).
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Jayne Cottam acquired 607 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £303.50 ($405.42).
Assura Price Performance
Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 49.10 ($0.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.45. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 35.24 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 50.95 ($0.68).
About Assura
Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
