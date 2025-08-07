Insider Buying: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider David Schwimmer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,402 ($125.59) per share, for a total transaction of £188,040 ($251,188.89).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at £101 ($134.92) on Thursday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9,050 ($120.89) and a 52 week high of £121.85 ($162.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £111.88. The stock has a market cap of £53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 ($2.79) EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £132 ($176.33) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($169.65) to £128 ($170.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £130 ($173.66) to £132 ($176.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £127 ($169.65) to £128 ($170.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £130 ($173.66).

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

