Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBP. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IBP stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.42. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.