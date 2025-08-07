Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Intel stock on July 29th.

Get Intel alerts:

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.22. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.