Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 241.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,826,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XSHQ stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.