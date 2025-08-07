Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 105,241 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately200% compared to the average volume of 35,022 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galaxy Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Novogratz sold 4,380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $79,295,502.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,470.10. This trade represents a 92.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 1,250,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $22,625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,437,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,026,370.10. This represents a 46.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,668,671 shares of company stock worth $175,359,900.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galaxy Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.59. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.17.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

