Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,917 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof36% compared to the average volume of 3,620 call options.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOCN opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

