Investors Buy Large Volume of Zeta Global Call Options (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 59,255 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately375% compared to the average volume of 12,487 call options.
Zeta Global Stock Up 27.4%
ZETA opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.41, a PEG ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,614,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
