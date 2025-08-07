Investors Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EVLV stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.
EVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
