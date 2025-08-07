Investors Purchase High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

