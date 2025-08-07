Investors Purchase High Volume of Ondas Call Options (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 79,306 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately502% compared to the typical volume of 13,174 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONDS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Ondas Price Performance

Ondas stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Ondas has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $597.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,401 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ondas by 83,399,800.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 833,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 833,998 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

