iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

