iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in July

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, anincreaseof133.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI BIC ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 231.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 231.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BKF stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

