iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.24 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

