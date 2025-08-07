Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 720 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($10.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.35) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Volution Group from GBX 700 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Volution Group
Volution Group Stock Up 0.1%
About Volution Group
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volution Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Can Celsius Stock Keep Its Momentum Going Any Longer?
Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.