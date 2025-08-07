Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 720 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($10.42) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.35) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Volution Group from GBX 700 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 664.71 ($8.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.36. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 451.50 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 698 ($9.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 617.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 570.59.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

