Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider David Cicurel Purchases 6 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,188 ($82.66) per share, with a total value of £371.28 ($495.97).

David Cicurel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 29th, David Cicurel sold 310 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,425 ($85.83), for a total value of £19,917.50 ($26,606.33).

On Tuesday, July 29th, David Cicurel sold 315 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,400 ($85.49), for a total value of £20,160 ($26,930.27).

On Monday, July 7th, David Cicurel acquired 2 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,650 ($115.55) per share, with a total value of £173 ($231.10).

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 6,093.05 ($81.39) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,908.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,509.81. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,900 ($78.81) and a 52-week high of £112.25 ($149.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £400.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Judges Scientific from £106 ($141.60) to GBX 7,900 ($105.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

