Karman Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KRMN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 12th

Karman’s (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 12th. Karman had issued 23,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $506,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karman from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.50) on shares of Karman in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Karman from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Karman Price Performance

KRMN opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Karman’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 566,939 shares in the company, valued at $27,780,011. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spaceco Spv Lp Tcfiii sold 23,623,968 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,574,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,450,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,092,091. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,865,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,432,432 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karman in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Karman in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karman in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Karman Company Profile

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

See Also

