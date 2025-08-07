Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,537,440 shares of company stock valued at $835,035,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

