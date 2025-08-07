Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

