Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.8%

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of K stock opened at C$25.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$25.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$271,920.34. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 18,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.27, for a total transaction of C$400,599.18. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,833 shares of company stock valued at $901,122. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.