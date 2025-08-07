Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

