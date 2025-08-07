Koppers (KOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Koppers to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $540.30 million for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.750 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 41,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

