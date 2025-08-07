Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.