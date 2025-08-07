Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Acquired Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT). In a filing disclosed on August 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Krispy Kreme stock on July 30th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 7/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) on 7/18/2025.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.32. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,305,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,069,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,398 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 2,186,136 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 522.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 1,756,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $8,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

