Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $8.78.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kyverna Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

