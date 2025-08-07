Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.8%

Lam Research stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $102.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.