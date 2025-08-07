Leerink Partnrs Estimates Waters’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Waters in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $13.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.89. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. Waters has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

