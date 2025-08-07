Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.2308.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $5,561,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

