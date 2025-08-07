Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (LLYVA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.22).
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
