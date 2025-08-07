Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Earnings Miss

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $25.87. 4,775,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,552,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 200,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Life Time Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

