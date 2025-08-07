Life360 (LIF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. On average, analysts expect Life360 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 863.89 and a beta of 3.46. Life360 has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $78.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $190,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,351.34. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $284,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 312,324 shares in the company, valued at $19,520,250. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,429 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life360 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 6.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Life360 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

