Lily Liu Purchases 20,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Lily Liu bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($17,098.58).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer plc has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 266 ($3.55).

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 115 ($1.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYNT

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.