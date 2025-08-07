Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $238.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.28. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

