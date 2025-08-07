LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

