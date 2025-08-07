LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.2% in the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 78,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,236,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,609,000 after buying an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

