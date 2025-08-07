LPL Financial LLC Sells 29,636 Shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PKB stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

