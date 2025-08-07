Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,865 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 31.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE BKU opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock worth $323,184. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

