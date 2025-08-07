Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 835 Shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Timken by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 174,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Timken Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.16.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. Timken’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.