Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.83 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 1.73%. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

