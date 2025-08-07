Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $635,000 Stock Position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 898.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 51.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Huntsman by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

NYSE:HUN opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

