Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 70 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in monday.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $365.00 target price on monday.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.09.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $258.72 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.00, a PEG ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.57 and its 200-day moving average is $276.98.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. monday.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

