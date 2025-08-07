Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,603 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,607,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after purchasing an additional 381,210 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 253,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 439,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,041.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 145,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 1.0%

APAM stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

